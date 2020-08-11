MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday is primary election day in Minnesota, but casting a ballot will look a little different this time around.
In Minneapolis, the entrance and exits of all polling places will have hand sanitizing stations. Also, voters will be expected to wear masks. If they forget, disposable ones will be supplied.
Curbside voting will be available for those who can’t — or don’t want to — wear a mask.
RELATED: WCCO’s Minnesota Primary Guide
Minneapolis voters should be sure to check their polling place location before heading out. Officials say about 40% of Minneapolis polling places have been changed due to COVID-19 concerns. particularly ones that had been located in residential buildings. (To check your polling place, click here.)
Since May, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office has been pushing vote by mail. For those who haven’t sent in their ballots, there are two drop-off locations in Minneapolis.
They are: the Election Voter Services Building — where a drive thru drop-off is available — and the Hennepin County Government Center. The drop-off option is available until 3 p.m. Tuesday. Filled out ballots won’t be accepted at polling places.
RELATED: 5th District Voters To Judge Ilhan Omar’s Mix Of Progressivism & Celebrity
Election officials are expecting a record number of mail-in ballots this year, which means results could take significantly longer, particularly in tight races. Final results might not come in until Thursday night or Friday morning.
You must log in to post a comment.