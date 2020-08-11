Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you are working or learning from home the dress code is casual right?
Not according to Springfield, Illinois Public Schools. They want students to follow a dress code policy that includes no pajama pants at home. It also bars slippers, hats, hoods, sunglasses and bandanas.
The school district says it hopes students approach online classes the same as they would in the classroom and that means following the dress code.
