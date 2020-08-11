Why Did Sunday's Lightning Storm Last So Long?Sunday nights storm brought a light show Minnesotans don’t often get a chance to witness. Lightning flashed and thunder struck every few seconds for hours.

After Night Of Storms, Heavy Rain, Street Flooding Reported In South MinneapolisFollowing overnight severe storms, flash flooding was seen Monday morning on the streets of Minneapolis.

Minnesota Weather: Sunday Storms Brought Big Hail To MetroWCCO is keeping a close eye on the sky Sunday afternoon, as storms push across the state. Here are the latest updates:

Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms Possible As Heat And Humidity Return This WeekendAfter a stretch of cooler-than-average weather, the heat and humidity are returning to Minnesota this weekend, bringing the chance of severe storms.

With High School Football Season Pushed To Spring, What Will Field Conditions Be Like?The Minnesota State High School League has moved the fall football season to spring -- a time when winter can linger long enough to create a new set of outdoor challenges.