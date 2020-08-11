MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Republican challenger Jason Lewis easily won their primaries in the only statewide races on the ballot Tuesday night.
In western Minnesota’s conservative 7th District, former state Sen. Michelle Fischbach won a three-way Republican race for the right to challenge Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson.
Peterson, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, is one of the GOP’s top targets to flip a House seat in November.
President Donald Trump, who won the district in 2016, endorses Fischbach, who formerly served as Minnesota’s lieutenant governor.
