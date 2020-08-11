MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the St. Cloud woman who was killed in a crash involving a dump truck Friday morning.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 136 and 40th Street South St. Cloud at about 7:12 a.m.
Investigators say the crash involved a passenger vehicle driven by 26-year-old Tia Rasheda Cochran, who was traveling westbound on 40th Street South, and a dump truck driven by an 28-year-old Kevin Robert Wickham, who was traveling northbound on County Road 136.
Cochran was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not clear if Wickham, from Becker, was hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by St. Cloud Police and the Minnesota State Patrol.
You must log in to post a comment.