PHOENIX (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations.
The teams announced the deal on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Vargas was one of the D-backs’ primary backups last season, playing in 92 games while batting .269 with six homers and 24 RBIs. He can play all four infield positions.
Vargas played in eight games this season, going 3 for 20 at the plate, before being designated for assignment on Aug. 6.
