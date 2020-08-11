MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota Public Safety officials say the Minneapolis Police Department has a suspect in custody in connection to reports of a man grabbing females near campus.
The U of M issued a safety alert Tuesday about the reported incidents.
According to the university, the first incident happened around Tuesday at 11:55 a.m. near the U of M Recreation Center. Another incident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and University Ave. In both cases, the female victim reported having their buttocks grabbed.
Officials say it is possible the incidents are related.
The suspect(s) is described as a 20-30-year-old man with short dark hair. He was seen wearing a white shirt and black pants in one incident and a blue shirt in the other. The suspect was also reportedly carrying bags. No additional information was provided.
If you have any information please contact the U of M Department of Public Safety.
You must log in to post a comment.