MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After about five months into the coronavirus pandemic, more than 62,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far in Minnesota.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health released its daily update on the pandemic, reporting 470 additional cases and 12 more deaths, which is the biggest jump in single-day deaths in over a month.
Of the additional deaths, nine were people in long-term care (LTC) facilities, which have been impacted disproportionately during the pandemic. The state’s death toll is now 1,678, with 1,260 of those deaths involving cases in LTC facilities.
In hospitals, 335 currently need treatment — down three from Tuesday. The number of patients needing intensive care units increased seven from Tuesday to 154. Non-ICU stays dropped by nine to 181.
Nearly 56,000 people who contracted COVID-19 no longer need to self-isolate.
In the last 24 hours, about 11,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed. About 1.18 million tests have been completed in the state so far, with approximately 952,785 Minnesotans tested.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is at about 5% as of Aug. 3, due to data lag. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
