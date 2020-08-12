MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Edina say crews recently responded to two fires in which no one was hurt.
According to the Edina Fire Department, crews were called to the 6400 block of Barrie Road around 4 p.m. Saturday after a resident reported seeing smoke on an upper floor.
When crews arrived at the 14th floor, they found the resident of the unit had already extinguished the fire. The damage was primarily contained to the stove, microwave and kitchen cupboards. The apartment unit sustained smoke damage throughout but no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but appears accidental.
Then on Monday, fire crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to a home on the 6600 block of Sally Lane. There, officials reported seeing a fire on the backside of the home.
The fire extended up the exterior wall into the roof and attic space, where the majority of the fire damage was contained. However, the home did sustain smoke and water damage. No one was hurt.
A lightning strike appears to be the cause of the fire but it is still under investigation.
