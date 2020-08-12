Primary Election:Get The Latest Results
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Authorities say the cyclist was on the Lake Wobegon Trail and failed to stop for a sign in Holdingford.
Filed Under:Crash, Holdingford, Lake Wobegon Trail, Stearns County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A cyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. in Holdingford, where the Lake Wobegon Trail crosses Main Street.

The cyclist, 66-year-old Christopher Tacl of St. Cloud, failed to stop for a trail stop sign and slammed into the side of a Chevrolet Impala, which was traveling south on Main Street.

The Impala’s driver and a passer-by helped the cyclist until paramedics arrived.

A medical helicopter airlifted Tacl to North Memorial Medical Center in the Twin Cities. His injuries were described as life-threatening.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Comments