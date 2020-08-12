Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A cyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. in Holdingford, where the Lake Wobegon Trail crosses Main Street.
The cyclist, 66-year-old Christopher Tacl of St. Cloud, failed to stop for a trail stop sign and slammed into the side of a Chevrolet Impala, which was traveling south on Main Street.
The Impala’s driver and a passer-by helped the cyclist until paramedics arrived.
A medical helicopter airlifted Tacl to North Memorial Medical Center in the Twin Cities. His injuries were described as life-threatening.
The State Patrol is investigating the crash.
