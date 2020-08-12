Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal investigators say fake prescription drugs are flooding into Minnesota.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration says Minnesota agents have found around 46,000 counterfeit pills so far this year. That’s almost four times the number found in all of 2019.
Investigators say Mexican drug cartels are supplying phony pain pills that are causing a spike in overdose deaths because they contain too much fentanyl.
The DEA says if pills don’t come from a pharmacist, do not take them.
You must log in to post a comment.