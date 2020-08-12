MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State of Minnesota has filed a motion for all four officers charged in the death of George Floyd to be combined into one trial.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces charges of murder in connection to the May 25 death of Floyd, which sparked unrest across the country.
Three other officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — also face serious charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.
MORE: State’s Notice Of Motion And Motion For Joinder
Late last month, the attorney for Tou Thao filed a motion for Thao’s charges to be dismissed, arguing that the charges filed lack probable cause. They say Thao did not know that a crime was being committed, or that he intended, by his presence, to further a crime.
This week, the Hennepin County judge overseeing the George Floyd case has made footage from the body worn cameras from ex-officers Lane and Kueng available to the public.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.