By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection to narcotic sales and several drive-by shootings.

According to the sheriff’s office, the West Metro Drug Task Force recently executed a search warrant in connection to the crimes. One person was arrested.

Upon arresting the suspect, they found marijuana, THC concentrate and a firearm with a 50-round drum magazine.

