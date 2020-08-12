MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection to narcotic sales and several drive-by shootings.
According to the sheriff’s office, the West Metro Drug Task Force recently executed a search warrant in connection to the crimes. One person was arrested.
Upon arresting the suspect, they found marijuana, THC concentrate and a firearm with a 50-round drum magazine.
