MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More ballots have been cast in Minneapolis for this year’s primary than any other in over 50 years.
As of Tuesday night, an estimated 103,222 ballots were cast in the city. The number comes from the city’s unofficial voter turnout count and the number of received absentee ballots. However, new state law requires all ballots postmarked by primary day and received in the mail by Aug. 13 to be counted.
Thus the results released Tuesday are partial and unofficial, according to the city. Over the next two days, ballots will continue to be counted; the final unofficial results of the state primary will not be available until Thursday night or Friday morning.
Since the year 1968, the only year with close to as many votes in a primary was 2018, with 101,266 ballots cast.
Tuesday’s primary saw key races both city and statewide, as people cast their ballots for U.S. Senate representatives, the 5th Congressional District, and the special election in City Council Ward 6.
