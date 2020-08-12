Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is hurt after a car crash and shooting Wednesday night at a busy intersection in the Hawthrone neighborhood.
It happened at about 8:37 p.m. on West Broadway Avenue and North Lyndale Avenue. Officers responded to reports of shots fired, but only found the aftermath of a car crash when they arrived.
A man later showed up at Hennepin Health with a gunshot wound considered non-life threatening.
Police are still investigating, and say the victim is not cooperating much with them.
