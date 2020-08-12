MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday signed an executive order to extend the state’s peacetime emergency through September 11.
Walz says the decision was made following advice from public health experts, senior advocates, as well as labor and medical providers.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state. These executive orders helped us build hospital capacity, secure critical care and personal protective equipment for healthcare providers and launch an aggressive testing strategy,” said Walz. “While these actions have slowed the spread of the virus and saved lives, it is important for us to assess the continued need for existing executive orders and rescind executive orders that are no longer necessary.”
The peacetime emergency gives the governor power to issue executive orders and regulate businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walz had previously extended the emergency order back in July. It was set to expire on Wednesday. The initial state of emergency was issued by Walz on March 16.
The extension means that the peacetime emergency will be in effect through September 11. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans voted a third time to end the governor’s emergency powers.
Read the full executive order here.
