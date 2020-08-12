MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating three stabbing incidents that happened in or near Loring Park area Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson John Elder says investigators are looking into a possible stabbing in the area of the park’s basketball courts. They’re also looking into a stabbing incident by Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church. There was also a third stabbing reported near Grant Street and Lasalle Avenue.
Investigators say that two of the stabbings were connected, and the third was not.
Police have taken women in custody for all three stabbings, one for the incidents near the basketball courts and along Groveland Avenue, and another for the third along Grant.
Investigators say that the injuries related to all three incidents were not life-threatening, and one didn’t even require medical attention.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.
