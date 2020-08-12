MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The flag on your mailbox could be flagging down thieves.
Police in Minnetonka say they’re getting more reports of stolen mail. Investigators say the thieves are targeting mailboxes with their flags up because they know they will find mail inside.
Police advise people, especially when they’re mailing checks, to instead drop it off at a post office, place it into an official USPS box or give it directly to their mail carrier.
They also suggest having a trusted neighbor pick up your mail whenever you go out of town, even for a brief time. You can also ask USPS to temporarily stop service and hold onto your mail.
Neighbors are also encouraged to be on the lookout for mail theft, and write down the license plates of suspicious vehicles.
