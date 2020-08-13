MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a 2-year-old is in critical condition after being shot Thursday morning.
According to police, officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to an apartment in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue.
Upon arrival, emergency crews found the child and immediately provided first aid and CPR. The infant was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.
Numerous adults were inside the residence when the child was shot. Authorities say they received conflicting information regarding what took place prior to the shooting but preliminary information indicates that a young man, by the street name of “BD,” ran from the apartment after the shooting.
It is unclear what his involvement is in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.
