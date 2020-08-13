Aces Top Lynx 87-77 For Sole Possession Of 2nd PlaceA'ja Wilson had 23 points and eight rebounds, Angel McCoughtry scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces topped the Minnesota Lynx 87-77 on Thursday night for sole possession of second place.

Virus-Proofing NFL Facilities Is A Tall, Masked TaskLike a defense stiffening at the goal line late in the game, the NFL has implemented a wide array of health protocols designed to keep the coronavirus from wrecking the 2020 season scheduled to begin four weeks from now.

Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris Are Secondary Luxury For VikingsNo team in the NFC has allocated more salary cap space to the safety position than the Minnesota Vikings, who will rely even more heavily this season on their excellent yet expensive tandem of stalwart Harrison Smith and upstart Anthony Harris.

'Sincerely Heartbreaking': Mankato Marathon To Go Virtual Due To Pandemic Like the Twin Cities Marathon and Grandma’s Marathon, the Mankato Marathon is going virtual this year.