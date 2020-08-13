MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A select number of AMC movie theaters in the Twin Cities are slated to reopen later this month.

The goliath movie theater chain announced Thursday that its reopening more than 100 theaters nationwide on Aug. 20, including the following five metro locations:

– AMC Eden Prairie Mall,

– AMC Rosedale,

– AMC Southdale,

– AMC Coon Rapids,

– and AMC Inver Grove Heights.

More theaters are slated to open in early September.

To commemorate the company’s 100th anniversary, which falls on Aug. 20, movie-goers will pay 1920s prices. That means movie tickets will only cost 15 cents (plus tax).

This is the first phase of AMC’s reopening plan. CEO Adam Aaron says the company’s “absolute highest priority” is the safety of customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video to customers, Aaron announced the company’s “AMC Safe and Clean” initiative, explaining that AMC has invested millions of dollars in cleaning technology, including special air filters, vacuums and disinfectant sprayers.

Theaters will be operating at 30 percent capacity, the video explained, and masks will be required inside at all times. The only exception is when movie-goers are eating snacks or drinking. If forgotten, masks will be available for purchase.

As for seating, guests are encouraged to leave empty seats between them and other guests. In theaters with traditional (non-recliner) seating, every other row will be blocked off to encourage social distancing. If movie-goers don’t feel safe in their seat, they can go sit at any other open seat in the theater, the company says.

To reduce contact between people, movie-goers are encouraged to buy their tickets online and pick them up at in-theater kiosks. However, ticket booths will still be open, with signs for social distancing. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available throughout the theater.

Customers have the option to order drinks and food through the AMC app and pick them up at the concessions stand. Customers can also wait in line and order in-person; however, cash will not be accepted. Also, popcorn and drink refills won’t be available.

AMC, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, closed its theaters earlier this year in response to the pandemic. Like the rest of the entertainment industry, AMC sustained heavy financial losses as the industry was effectively shuttered for months on end.

New films expected to be released in the coming weeks include “The New Mutants” X-Men film and Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated “Tenet.”