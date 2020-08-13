MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota BCA is investigating after an officer shot at a suspect when he fled a traffic stop and struck an officer with his car.
The incident happened early Wednesday morning, during a traffic stop at 2:08 a.m. on Eastgate Drive in southeast Rochester.
The car fled the stop and ended up a couple of miles away at Valleyhigh Flats on Kenosha Drive, northwest of the city. There, officers attempted to make contact with the driver, who was later determined to be a 26-year-old man.
The driver drove towards and struck an officer who was on foot, who was then thrown over the car. The driver then struck two squad cars.
It was during this time that an officer shot their weapon; the suspect was not hit.
The man then attempted to flee, coming to a stop a short distance from the parking lot. There, he was taken into custody. Rochester Police also say a Taser was used while he was taken in.
The officer struck by the car was taken into the Mayo Clinic Emergency Room with non-life threatening injures. The suspect was also taken to the emergency room.
