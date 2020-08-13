MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported 697 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and seven additional deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is at 62,993. Of them, 56,346 have recovered and no longer require isolation.
A total of 308 people are currently in Minnesota hospitals, a number which has decreased by 27 compared to the day before. Of those, 154 are in the ICU.
The state’s death toll is now 1,685, with 1,263 of those deaths involving cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Testing has now breached over 1,203,500 in the state. Nearly 15,000 were completed in the last 24 hours.
As Minnesota is capable of processing up to 20,000 tests each day, health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the month.
If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
