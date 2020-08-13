MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials say they are monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at a Seneca Foods facility in western Wisconsin.
According to Barron County Public Health officials, approximately 44% of the Seneca Foods workers in Cumberland have tested positive. Because the outbreak and response is ongoing, officials do not have concrete numbers.
“We are taking a united approach to this response by identifying people who are positive or symptomatic as quickly as possible and ensure that they get the care they need,” said senior vice president Matt Henschler in a facebook post at the end of July.
According to Barron County Public Health officials, the Cumberland plant followed recommendations set by the CDC at the onset of COVID-19. Cumberland Mayor Bert Skinner also said Seneca had been cooperative with the city in sharing their initial COVID-19 reopening plan.
The outbreak at the plant will be considered over when there have been no new cases after two disease intubation cycles: 28 days.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 315 positive COVID-19 cases in Barron County.
