Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A trip up north turned into a tussle with some talons after someone got a little too close to a bald eagle in Cass Lake.
Cook County deputies say a Cascade Lodge resort guest noticed the injured eagle Thursday morning.
The eagle attacked that person, and the resort kitchen manager name Bernie ran to help. The eagle shredded Bernie’s shirt in the process.
No one was hurt, including the eagle, but a few deputies stuck around to keep an eye on it.
The eagle decided to pass the time by hanging out on top of one of the sheriff’s trucks while they waited for wildlife experts to arrive.
READ MORE: ‘I Had To Help It’: Minneapolis Man Rescues Injured Bald Eagle On I-35W
You must log in to post a comment.