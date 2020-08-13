MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say two people were arrested Wednesday after a home search turned up nearly 12 pounds of meth.
The CEE-VI Drug Task Force says officers executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in Litchfield, on the 600 block of Armstrong Avenue South.
Inside, officers found 11.6 pounds of meth, which has an estimated street value of $150,000. Also found was more than 9 pounds of marijuana and over $72,000 in cash.
Officers arrested a 33-year-old Litchfield man and 36-year-old Litchfield woman. They are being held in the Meeker County Jail pending formal charges.
According to the task force, agents were initially called to the home to assist the Minnesota Department of Corrections. The task for applied for the search warrant thereafter.
Assisting the task force in the search were the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office and the Litchfield Police Department.
Litchfield is located about 70 miles west of Minneapolis.
