Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sawyer County say a 37-year-old man is dead after a semi-tractor trailer crash Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 10:22 a.m. to State Highway 70, east of Loretta in the town of Draper.
Officials say witness statements indicate that a semi-tractor trailer driven by Clifford Hinkens of Coon Rapids was traveling east on Hwy 70 when it left the roadway. The semi-tractor trailer struck a driveway, causing the vehicle to overturn and rest on its roof.
Hinkens was the lone occupant of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries from the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.