MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is the state agency responsible for protecting the safety and wages of 3 million Minnesota workers. But suddenly, the Department of Labor and Industry is caught in a political squeeze that cost the commissioner her job.

Labor experts say its a dangerous move at a critical time.

Anger was palpable as Gov. Tim Walz reacted to Senate Republicans’ rejection of Nancy Leppink as his commissioner of Labor and Industry.

“What Nancy Leppink’s job was to do was to make sure the front line health workers had the PPE and things they need to stay safe,” he said.

Leppink led 400 Department of Labor and Industry staffers enforce and promote workplace safety and wage codes. In the Senate’s 34-32 vote, Majority Leader Paul Gazelka faulted her for being too harsh on businesses during COVID-19 recovery.

Peter Rachleff, a well-known labor historian and co-founder of the East Side Freedom Library, says it’s the agency job to be tough on industries, especially during a pandemic.

“How are we going to make sure that people who are caring for our grandparents, people putting groceries on shelves that they’re safe? That’s the job of the State Department of Labor and Industry,” he said.

A recent example is when hundreds of meat packers contracted COVID-19. Federal OSHA only offered suggestions. It was the state agency which put protections in place, allowing plants to reopen.

“Why in the world would you want to undermine, to pull the rug out from under efforts to establish a safe workplace?” Rachleff said.

For now, 30-year veteran and former deputy Roslyn Robertson will serve as temporary commissioner, steering the agency until Walz appoints Leppink’s successor. Walz has not indicated how soon he may appoint Leppink’s replacement.