MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even though the start of the school year will look different for many children, they will still need school supplies, and many families have a tough time affording them.

Enter Action Day 2020, taking place at Allianz Field. It’s the fifth year of Twin Cities United Way putting on this event on to get backpacks with school supplies to 40,000 students experiencing poverty.

Normally the event has thousand of volunteers on site packing up the bags, but they couldn’t do that this year with the COVID-19 pandemic. So instead, volunteers packed them at home and corporations donated backpacks to bring them to the field, where they got loaded up on trucks to go to more than 80 nonprofits and school districts.

One of those nonprofits is Neighborhood House.

“We could not help with our families if it wasn’t for United Way and this event today. We don’t have the means. Our families are so grateful, anything we can give them, and especially now with COVID,” Neighborhood House program director Joan Schlecht said.

Around 100,000 children in K-12 education in our region don’t have the school supplies they need. And when you figure so many more people are experiencing unemployment now with the pandemic, the need is certainly great.