MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced during a budget address Friday that 100 police officers are expected to leave the city’s department by the end of the year.

The mayor said dozens of officers have already parted ways with the department. That’s in keeping with WCCO-TV’s reporting, which found last month that 65 officers have already left and a considerable number have filed for leave, with many citing PTSD.

The mayor says the officers leaving this year won’t immediately be replaced, as the city government will be under a hiring freeze through 2021. This hiring freeze is part of the city’s belt-tightening in response to the severe economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unusually high police attrition rate — more than double a normal year — comes following the death of George Floyd, which sparked riots in the Twin Cities and brought increased scrutiny to police, especially in regards to racial justice and the response to protests.

In Minneapolis, many demonstrators are calling for the police department to be abolished. Several members of the Minneapolis City Council have pledged to dismantle the department and replace it with a new apparatus for public safety.

RELATED: Following Charter Commission Vote, Minneapolis City Leaders Push Ahead With Efforts To Change Police

To bolster the department next year, the mayor is looking toward community recruitment, hoping to add 28 community service officer positions that were eliminated from the 2020 budget. He also wants to shift some calls to 311 to free up the time of sworn officers.

In his address, the mayor reiterated that he does not want to abolish the police department — a position for which he was subject to a walk of shame outside of his home, as seen in a widely-shared video.

Instead of scrapping the department, he wants to give Chief Medaria Arradondo the ability to remake the department’s culture — particularly through the ability to fire problem officers, which would only be possible through arbitration reform.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.