MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Elk River arrested two people Friday evening in connection to the death of an 8-year-old girl.
According to a release from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, Elk River police were called Thursday at about 3:45 p.m. to an apartment at 172nd Avenue NW on a report of a medical emergency.
When officers arrived, they noticed a young girl was not breathing. Officers performed live saving measures, but were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy determined that Autumn Hallow’s death was a homicide, according to Sheriff Joel Brott.
A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both of Elk River, were arrested Friday evening and booked into Sherburne County Jail on second-degree murder.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.
