MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week saw the highest single-day report of new deaths due to COVID-19 in Minnesota in more than a month, and on Friday, the state health department reported 738 additional cases and eight more deaths.
As of Friday, there have been 63,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. The state’s current death toll is now at 1,693. The bulk of those deaths have come from cases at long-term care facilities, where 1,269 have died.
In the last 24 hours, about 16,617 COVID-19 tests have been completed. More than 1.2 million tests have been completed in the state so far, with approximately 973,500 Minnesotans tested.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Hospitalization figures have appeared to be rising slowly over the last few weeks, with fluctuations. As of Friday, 313 are currently being treated. The number of patients needing intensive care units was at 152.
More than 56,000 people who contracted COVID-19 no longer need to self-isolate.
Earlier this week, Wisconsin surpassed the number of positive cases reported in Minnesota since the beginning of the pandemic, and has recently been reporting generally higher positivity rates against the number of tests being performed.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is at about 5% as of Aug. 5, accounting for the delay in data. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
