MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis City Council will welcome their newest member: Jamal Osman from Ward 6.
Osman was declared the unofficial winner on Friday morning, after tabulating of three rounds of ranked choice votes. Though the announcement will become official once it is certified by the city council, this step is often seen as a formality.
Osman ran in a competitive race for Ward 6, which encompasses the neighborhoods of Seward, Cedar-Riverside, Elliot Park, Stevens Square, Ventura Village, and Phillips West. He faced 10 other candidates in the race.
WEB EXTRA: Minnesota 2020 Primary Election Results
During a global pandemic and the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, the ward has been without a city council representative; Abdi Warsame resigned in from his position in late March to become the Executive Director of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.
You must log in to post a comment.