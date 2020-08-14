Lift Bridge and Steady Pour have partnered for National Rum Day this Sunday, August 16, to release a video on Lift Bridge’s Facebook page sharing how to make different rum and other liquor-based hard seltzer cocktails. Viewers will have a week to win prizes following the video’s upload by sharing their homemade creations on social media and tagging Lift Bridge and Steady Pour.
Also, Steady Pour shared the following recipe on WCCO Mid-Morning Friday:
A Day at the Beach
Obviously we don’t have an ocean in MN that comes to mind when thinking tropical cocktails, but we have plenty of shoreline and beaches.
Starting with aged rum for this cocktail, we add lime juice, pineapple juice, and ginger juice – then top it with a few ounces of the St. Croix Berries Hard Seltzer which adds carbonation along with the flavors of blackberry, raspberry, and strawberry.
Ingredients:
■ 1.5 oz aged rum
■ 1 oz lime juice
■ ¾ oz pineapple Juice
■ ¼ oz ginger juice
■ 1 teaspoon simple syrup
Short shake with ice, strain into two glasses with fresh ice and top with 3 oz St. Croix Berries Hard Seltzer.
Garnish with pineapple fronds.
