MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two boys are recovering after shootings Thursday night in north Minneapolis left them with head wounds.

The Minneapolis Police Department says one of the children, an 11-year-old, was shot inside a car near the intersection of 22nd and Lyndale avenues.

The other boy, 17, was shot while in a vehicle at the intersection of 52nd and Fremont avenues.

Both boys are expected to survive.

Also Thursday night, a 2-year-old was shot in the nearby suburb of Brooklyn Park. The toddler is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

