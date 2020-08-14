Some Iowans Could Be Without Power Through The Weekend After DerechoThe straight-line winds that toppled trees and power lines across much of Iowa was “unlike anything our company has ever seen," Alliant Energy spokesman Mike Wagner said.

Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms Expected Friday Evening; Damaging Winds And Isolated Tornadoes PossibleThe National Weather Service says a line of storms is expected to wash over the state Friday afternoon and evening. The storms will start to rumble along the Dakota border around 2 p.m. and move east into the evening.

Why Did Sunday's Lightning Storm Last So Long?Sunday nights storm brought a light show Minnesotans don’t often get a chance to witness. Lightning flashed and thunder struck every few seconds for hours.

After Night Of Storms, Heavy Rain, Street Flooding Reported In South MinneapolisFollowing overnight severe storms, flash flooding was seen Monday morning on the streets of Minneapolis.

Minnesota Weather: Sunday Storms Brought Big Hail To MetroWCCO is keeping a close eye on the sky Sunday afternoon, as storms push across the state. Here are the latest updates: