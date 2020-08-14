Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two boys are recovering after shootings Thursday night in north Minneapolis left them with head wounds.
The Minneapolis Police Department says one of the children, an 11-year-old, was shot inside a car near the intersection of 22nd and Lyndale avenues.
The other boy, 17, was shot while in a vehicle at the intersection of 52nd and Fremont avenues.
Both boys are expected to survive.
Also Thursday night, a 2-year-old was shot in the nearby suburb of Brooklyn Park. The toddler is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
