MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For Minnesotans, the weekend will start with severe storms.

The National Weather Service says a line of storms is expected to wash over the state Friday afternoon and evening. The storms will start to rumble along the Dakota border around 2 p.m. and move east into the evening.

The strongest storms look to develop over northern and central Minnesota, an area encompassing the western Twin Cities metro, the Interstate 94 corridor and extending north beyond Brainerd and Fargo.

Threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, flooding and isolated tornadoes.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that the storms will push into Wisconsin in the overnight hours, clearing the way for a pleasant and dry Saturday.

While temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday afternoon, they’ll drop into the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. That’s about average for this time of year.

