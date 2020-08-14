MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For Minnesotans, the weekend will start with severe storms.
The National Weather Service says a line of storms is expected to wash over the state Friday afternoon and evening. The storms will start to rumble along the Dakota border around 2 p.m. and move east into the evening.
The strongest storms look to develop over northern and central Minnesota, an area encompassing the western Twin Cities metro, the Interstate 94 corridor and extending north beyond Brainerd and Fargo.
Threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, flooding and isolated tornadoes.
Severe weather is possible late this afternoon through the evening, as a line of thunderstorms moves through the area. Damaging wind gusts are the primary hazard, but large hail up to 2" in diameter and an isolated tornado are also possible with the strongest storms.#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/FZMc8FXU21
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 14, 2020
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that the storms will push into Wisconsin in the overnight hours, clearing the way for a pleasant and dry Saturday.
While temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday afternoon, they’ll drop into the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. That’s about average for this time of year.
You must log in to post a comment.