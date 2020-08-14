MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities arrested two family members in connection to a Brooklyn Park apartment shooting that left a 2-year-old in critical condition; another suspect is at large.
Police were called to Huntington Place off Zane Avenue and 73rd Avenue North on Thursday morning. Inside the apartment, police said there were at least five adults, all with conflicting stories about how the toddler was shot in the abdomen.
Brooklyn Park detectives arrested the victim’s mother and grandmother for their connection to the shooting and for covering up the crime after the fact.
Police say they are currently seeking an adult male identified as 20-year-old Keyshawn Lemont Cosey-Gray for his involvement in the shooting.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
The last known status on the victim is that he is still in critical condition.
