MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — An 18-year-old from Hibbing has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for her role in the killing of a man in the woods of northern Minnesota.
Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Lavalley of Aurora was shot twice in the face and his body left on a snowmobile trail in January 2019.
Anthony Howson and Deshon Bonnell have both been sentenced in the death prior to this point.
The shooting happened after Lavelley allegedly made unwanted sexual advances toward Bonnell’s girlfriend, Bailey French. Howson says Bonnell and French led Lavalley blindfolded into the woods where Bonnell shot him. The complaint says he had two gunshot wounds to the face.
French was a juvenile at the time of the crime, but was tried as an adult due to the severity of the charges. This week, she was sentenced to 453 months in prison. She will serve that time at the women’s prison in Shakopee.
