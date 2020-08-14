MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just on the heels of the release of former Minneapolis Police officer Tou Thao’s body cam footage of the death of George Floyd, courts have released video of an extensive video of investigators interviewing Thao.

On Friday, the courts released the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s interview with Thao, who is one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd’s death. The video encompasses nearly two hours of interrogation with the BCA.

Thao’s bodycam captured the reaction on the faces of bystanders, who were pleading with officers to check Floyd for a pulse the day he died. Thao and Derek Chauvin showed up at the scene as Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were trying to get Floyd in the back seat of the squad car.

At one point, Thao talks about what happened immediately prior to his and Chauvin’s arrival.

“I drove us about halfway there, and 320 [Lane and Kueng’s squad car number] had called Code 4 [indicating situation under control], said they’re OK,” Thao told investigators. “Dispatch canceled us, but I, knowing the area — and they’re so new too — knowing the area, it’s Cup Foods especially, that specific store, is a known Blood gang hangout, especially hostile to police. So knowing those two there, especially very new, I decided to continue at least to give some security for them to finish whatever call they were doing. So we continued on to go assist.”

Late last month, Thao’s attorney filed a motion for Thao’s charges to be dismissed. Thao faces felony counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection to Floyd’s death in late May.

Chavin, who is the former officer seen in widely-distributed video holding a knee down on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes, faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges.