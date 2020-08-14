MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign officially announced Friday that the president will visit Minnesota and Wisconsin next week.
According to a release, the president is slated to host an event Monday at the Mankato airport. The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and concern the “failures” of his rival, Joe Biden.
Later in the afternoon, Trump will speak at the Wittman Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The last time Trump was in Minnesota was for an October rally at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. Earlier this year, the president kicked off his re-election campaign with a rally in Milwaukee.
In 2016, Wisconsin was a key state for Trump’s victory over then-candidate Hillary Clinton. He only lost to Clinton in Minnesota by 45,000 votes.
