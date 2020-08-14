WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A Waseca County Sheriff’s deputy returned to full-time work Friday months after being badly injured while responding to a crash.
Last October, deputy Josh Langr was responding to a fatal crash in which a car drove into a power line. While trying to help he accidentally came into contact with a power line.
The power line hit his head and sent electricity throughout his body. Skin from his arm was used to help heal the side of Langr’s head. He doesn’t remember much about that day, but he says he won’t forget Friday morning, when family, friends, and community members showed up out to welcome him back.
“The town is great, they support us and what we do,” he said. “And it’s great to support them.”
Langr says he will go back on ride-alongs Monday, adding that he’s looking forward to it.
Having Langr back will be good news for the local law enforcement community, which is processing the shooting of Waseca officer Arik Matson. He was shot in the head on Jan. 6 while responding to a suspicious person call.
Matson is making progress in his recovery, but there’s a long road still ahead.
