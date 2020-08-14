MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in Minnesota affected by the severe storms that rolled through the state Friday evening.
The electric services company says it’s working as “quickly and safely as possible to assess damage and restore power.”
More than 350 employees and contractors from multiple states are responding to this outage, including crews from Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. More people are expected to respond Saturday morning — with upwards of 500 employees and contractors.
As of 9 p.m, more than 54,000 customers in Minnesota are without power with the vast majority of those in the Twin Cities metro area. For updated numbers of customers currently affected, click here.
Xcel Energy urges safety and caution for those traveling in affected areas and urges people to stay away from downed power lines.
Contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-1999 to report downed lines or natural gas leaks.
