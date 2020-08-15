Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Shortly after midnight on Friday morning, officers received a report of a 14-year-old boy who was stuck in a chimney at the Chisago Lakes Middle School.
The boy had climbed the chimney with two friends, and fallen down approximately 50 feet inside.
Lakes Area Police Officers responded to the scene with the Lindstrom Fire Department.
One of the responding officers was a school resource officer for the district, who knew their way around the building and was able to access the inside.
The boy was ultimately rescued from the chimney through a maintenance hatch and transported to Regions Hospital by Lakes Regions EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.