MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died following a shooting in a Brooklyn Park apartment Thursday evening.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department said the child died in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment on Huntington Place off of Zane Avenue and 73rd Avenue North.
Police said there were at least five adults inside the apartment that night, all with conflicting stories about how the toddler was shot in the abdomen.
On Friday, police arrested the victim’s mother and grandmother for their connection to the shooting and for covering up the crime after the fact.
BPPD confirmed that a third suspect in this incident has been arrested Saturday morning for felony child endangerment.
The medical examiner now has the child’s body to determine cause of death.
