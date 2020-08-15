MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, Elk River Police were called to The Depot at Elk River Station apartment complex, where they found 8-year-old Autumn Hallow unresponsive in one of the units. First responders were unable to save her.

Police arrested two adults in connection to Autumn’s death. Both are related to the young girl, but WCCO is waiting to release their names and pictures until they are charged.

Autumn’s biological mother, Kelsey Kruse, provided WCCO pictures of her daughter. She was not one of the people arrested.

After an autopsy, the 8-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide, but investigators aren’t giving any more details into exactly how she died.

“An 8-year-old lost her life and she didn’t need to,” said Sabrina McWilliam, who lives The Depot at Elk River Station apartment complex.

“When I heard it was this family, I wasn’t surprised,” said McWilliam, who says she’s overheard verbal abuse from inside the apartment where Autumn and other children lived.

“You can sit out here any time of the day and hear both of them screaming at these kids, cussing at them,” said McWilliam.

McWilliam says she has called the police to report the abuse several times in the past.

“Oh at least 5 times this year, at least,” said McWilliam.

McWilliam said she saw the man police took into custody Thursday night being questioned before his arrest.

“He was sitting with the police and there were no tears in his face,” said McWilliam, “Like if my child had just died four hours ago, my face would be red, puffy, I would show emotion. He just sat there.”

Two days after Autumn died, a small memorial sat outside the apartment complex honoring her.

The MN BCA is assisting Elk River Police in this investigation.