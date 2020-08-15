Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported an additional 696 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in the state.
As of Saturday, there have been 64,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. Of those, 57,457 people no longer need isolation.
Health officials also reported 1,699 people have died in Minnesota since March, with the vast majority – 1,273 – occurring in long-term care facilities. Of the deaths reported Saturday, four had occurred in an assisted living facility.
In the last 24 hours, over 17,000 COVID-19 tests have been processed. The state reports over 1.2 million tests have been administered total, while 984,473 Minnesotans have been tested.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update for COVID-19
Currently, there are 307 people in Minnesota hospitals with the disease. 140 people are currently in the ICU, the lowest number since the beginning of August.
Earlier this week, Wisconsin surpassed the number of positive cases reported in Minnesota since the beginning of the pandemic, and has recently been reporting generally higher positivity rates against the number of tests being performed.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is at about 5% as of Aug. 5, accounting for the delay in data. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
