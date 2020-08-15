MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in northern Minnesota until 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Unlike the storm that hit Minnesota Friday evening, this storm is expected to be less widespread and damaging.
Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says a batch of severe thunderstorms are likely to move through northern parts of the state from 5 to 11 p.m. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, with a chance of isolated tornadoes.
The storm is hitting north of Brainerd and travel east where it’s expected to hit western Wisconsin in the overnight hours.
While temperatures are in the mid 70s through Saturday evening, Meadows is tracking a warm up on Sunday where temperatures will jump into the 80s.
There’s also a chance of storms sneaking through southern parts of the state Sunday morning.
