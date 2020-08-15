Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After severe weather crossed over Minnesota and western Wisconsin, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Crystal on Friday night.
The damage in the area was caused by a combination of a brief, weak, EF-0 tornado and straight line winds. The maximum estimated winds were measured to be 75 mph, with a path length of 0.4 miles.
Neighbors in the area saw downed trees and power lines. At 9 p.m. on Friday evening, over 54,000 people in the metro area were without power.
