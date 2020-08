Xcel Energy Working To Restore Power To Over 24,000 Minnesotans Affected By Severe StormsXcel Energy crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in Minnesota affected by the severe storms that rolled through the state Friday evening.

Good Question: Why Are Hailstones Different Sizes? Many of you ended up with dents in your cars and roofs. Reports on hail range from hail the size of a pea to the size of a tennis ball, or even bigger.

Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms Roll Across State With Damaging Winds, Isolated TornadoesA line of severe storms washed over the state Friday afternoon to evening bringing threats of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Some Iowans Could Be Without Power Through The Weekend After DerechoThe straight-line winds that toppled trees and power lines across much of Iowa was “unlike anything our company has ever seen," Alliant Energy spokesman Mike Wagner said.

Why Did Sunday's Lightning Storm Last So Long?Sunday nights storm brought a light show Minnesotans don’t often get a chance to witness. Lightning flashed and thunder struck every few seconds for hours.