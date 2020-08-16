MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials report 754 more COVID-19 cases in Minnesota on Sunday, and seven additional deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is at 65,152. Of them, 58,196 have recovered and no longer require isolation.
Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 7,238 Minnesota health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Testing has now breached over 1,254,200 in the state.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
As Minnesota continues to loosen restrictions, the number of positive cases among people ages 20 to 29 has skyrocketed, as 15,163 people in this age demographic have tested positive for the virus. But the highest death toll still remains in older adults ages 70 and up.
The state’s death toll is now 1,706, with 1,279 of those deaths among people residing in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
