MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man is in critical condition after crashing a stolen motorcycle in Minneapolis Saturday night.
The crash happened at about 11:28 p.m at the intersection of University Avenue Northeast and 35th Street. When officers arrived they located a motorcycle that appeared to have hit a median and went down.
Witnesses told officers the motorcyclist did not want the police notified, but they called anyway.
Police found the motorcycle to be stolen from Minneapolis several days prior. There was also evidence of drug use by the driver.
The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition.
Officers obtained a search warrant for a blood draw on the driver. Authorities say operator error and drug use appear to be preliminary factors in this crash.
